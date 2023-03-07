We won't be admiring Mbappe's beautiful game, warn Bayern

"He is effective and not just beautiful to watch. The whole world likes to watch him play but we will not be watching him tomorrow. We will be causing him trouble. If our plan goes well he won't have fun tomorrow."

Mbappe became Paris St Germain's all-time top scorer on Saturday with his 201st goal in all competitions, netting in a win over Nantes that extended their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

"Mbappe is a player who with his profile poses a danger for us. He represents most goals for Paris and we have to plan how to stop him but it is a team sport," Mueller said. "It also about stopping him getting the passes, getting the spaces."