    England's Kane tells PM Sunak he aims to be Premier League record scorer

    Reuters
    Published : 26 March 2023, 06:00 AM
    Updated : 26 March 2023, 06:00 AM

    England captain Harry Kane has told British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he hopes to take the mantle as the Premier League's all-time top scorer after becoming his country's record marksman.

    Kane on Thursday netted his 54th England goal in 81 games in a 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win away to Italy to surpass Wayne Rooney in the record books.

    In a Face Time conversation with Sunak, the striker said his ambition was to beat Alan Shearer's 260 Premier League goals, with the Tottenham Hotspur player currently on 204.

    Only Shearer and Rooney (208) have scored more goals in the competition's history.

    "Yeah it's definitely there. I'm getting closer, so it's for sure something I want to achieve," Kane told Sunak, who congratulated the 29-year-old striker on achieving his England record in a call released on Twitter on Saturday.

