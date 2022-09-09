    বাংলা

    Premier League postpones next round of fixtures to mourn Queen Elizabeth

    Britain's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at her home in Scotland aged 96

    Published : 9 Sept 2022, 10:58 AM
    Updated : 9 Sept 2022, 10:58 AM

    The top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have postponed their next round of fixtures as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth, they said on Friday.

    The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.

    "As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed," it said in a statement.

    "At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

    "To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game."

    The EFL said all its fixtures from Sept 9-10 will be postponed.

    "This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend," the EFL said.

