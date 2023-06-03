Indian train crash death toll jumps to 233, another 900 injured

At least 233 people were killed and 900 were injured when two passenger trains collided in India's Odisha state, a government official said on Saturday, making the rail accident the country's deadliest in more than a decade.

The death toll from Friday's crash is expected to rise, the state's Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said on Twitter.

He added that over 200 ambulances had been called to the scene of the accident in Odisha's Balasore district and 100 additional doctors, on top of 80 already there, had been mobilised.