Italy may grant 'amnesty' on surrogacy as stricter ban comes into force: minister

Italy may grant an "amnesty" to people who had children through surrogacy following the passage of a law extending criminal penalties to those who seek surrogates abroad, Family Minister Eugenia Roccella said in an interview due to be aired on Friday.

Surrogacy has been banned in Italy since 2004, but Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition is pushing through parliament a bill that would also criminalise couples who use a surrogate in countries where it is legal.

"We'll have to think about some kind of amnesty once we have the new law for the prosecution of even for those who do it abroad, given that fortunately it is forbidden in Italy," Roccella told Discovery Italia's Nove TV channel.

The bill, under discussion in the lower house of parliament, would extend the surrogacy ban to punish couples who go abroad with jail terms of up to two years and fines of up 1 million euros ($1.09 million).

Extracts of Roccella's interview were published by the ANSA news agency and other Italian media, and her remarks outraged LGBT rights campaigners.