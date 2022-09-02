North Korea COVID rules put pressure on women providing food: UN expert

North Korean women and girls face increased pressure in providing food for their families and the state under coronavirus measures even as closed border hamper market activity and push up prices, a UN expert said on Friday.

Elizabeth Salmon, the new UN special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea, expressed concern about the "disproportionate impact" of the isolated country's COVID-19 rules on women and girls as she wrapped up her first visit to South Korea since taking office last month.

With a lack of access to first-hand information, she presented her findings from interviews with recently arrived North Korean defectors, government officials and civic groups.

Women and children were struggling to meet quotas of material and labour imposed by institutions including women's groups and schools due to limited economic activity after the country sealed its borders in early 2020, Salmon said.