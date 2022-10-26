Spanish sex workers fight push to stamp out prostitution

It was not how she imagined a fresh start in Spain, but sex work has become a financial lifeline for Peruvian migrant Angela and relatives back home, helping to pay for her father's cancer treatment and putting her brother through medical school.

"You have projects, ideas for life, but life surprises you," said the 32-year-old, who - like many Spanish sex workers - is angry and worried over ruling party plans to crack down on the sex trade in a bill that sets out to champion women's rights.

The draft law being drawn up by the Socialist party (PSOE) would make it a crime to buy sex, and introduce tougher penalties for pimping - seeking to effectively end prostitution and sex trafficking by tackling demand.

