Meta’s Threads isn’t worth 11 Twitters

Zuckerberg has made changes at Meta which have helped. Cost cuts will plump up EBITDA margins this year to 50%, according to Refinitiv estimates. Analysts are projecting Meta grows its revenue almost 9% this year, a big improvement from a decline last year. Profitability should jump 35%.

But some of that share price boost does come from accruing value from Twitter. Public shareholders may have migrated to Meta once Twitter went private, for example. Meta’s Facebook and Instagram have likely gained advertisers. And at least according to a letter from Twitter’s lawyers on Thursday, Meta has picked off some plum coders from Musk’s company.

It’s less clear if Twitter’s users have moved, but in that sense, Threads may hurt Meta more than it helps. The platform is easily downloaded via Instagram, and while the microblogging site feels like Twitter, the curation of Threads’ content is based, at least initially, on followers from Instagram. Any new user on Threads would have to do some heavy-lifting to create the same experience as they receive on Twitter.