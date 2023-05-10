    বাংলা

    China reports first arrest over fake news generated by ChatGPT

    A man in country's Gansu province has been detained for allegedly using ChatGPT to generate a fake story about a train crash

    Reuters
    Published : 10 May 2023, 11:56 AM
    Updated : 10 May 2023, 11:56 AM

    A man in China's Gansu province has been detained for allegedly using ChatGPT to generate a fake story about a train crash, marking China's first arrest in an AI-related probe as Beijing tightens deepfake technology.

    The story, which claimed the crash killed nine construction workers in a city in China's northwestern Gansu, gained more than 15,000 clicks after being published on social media on April 25, Pingliang city's local police bureau reported.

    China's new rules for deepfake bar service providers and users from using such technology to produce, release and fabricate untrue information.

    The rules, which took effect from Jan 10, are designed to curb the use of generative AI technology to alter online content.

    A total of 25 Baijiahao accounts, a blog-style platform owned by China's tech giant Baidu, reported the "accident" with IP addresses from different locations, according to the police statement.

    It said the suspect, surnamed Hong, was identified and arrested for concocting false information after police traced all the accounts and found his company was involved.

    Hong allegedly edited ChatGPT-generated news and uploaded it on the Baidu-owned platform, local police reported, adding that investigations were continuing.

    RELATED STORIES
    A response in Chinese by ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, is seen on its website in this illustration picture taken Feb 9, 2023.
    Behind EU lawmakers' challenge to rein in ChatGPT
    The speed of their work is a rare example of consensus in Brussels, which is often criticised for the slow pace of decision-making
    ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, Feb 3, 2023.
    Italy restores ChatGPT after OpenAI responds to regulator
    Microsoft Corp -backed OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy last month after the country's data protection authority temporarily banned the chatbot
    A China yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong and a computer keyboard are seen reflected on an image of Chinese flag in this illustration picture taken Nov 1, 2019.
    China's debt-laden local governments' hiring fuel fiscal fears
    China's huge and rising local government debt, totalling about half the nation's GDP is one of the biggest threats to fostering sustainable growth
    OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, Feb 3, 2023.
    Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content
    The nature of the defamatory statements was serious enough that he may claim more than A$200,000, a partner at Hood's lawfirm Gordon Legal, said

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire