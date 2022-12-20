TikTok bans hit more US states; security firm says most access blocked globally

State agencies in Louisiana and West Virginia on Monday became the latest to ban the use of the popular social media service TikTok on government-managed devices over concern that China could use it to track Americans and censor content.

Some 19 of the 50 US states have now at least partially blocked access on government computers to TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd. Most of the restrictions came within the past two weeks.

Some members of Congress last week proposed a nationwide ban, which would follow countries such as India that have already prohibited its use.