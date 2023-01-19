Trump says his campaign talking with Meta about possible return to Facebook

Former US President Donald Trump told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that his campaign was in talks with Meta Platforms about a possible return to Facebook and Instagram, two years after the company banned him for inciting violence.

"We are talking to them, and we'll see how it all works out," Trump said, according to the report.

"If they took us back, it would help them greatly, and that's okay with me," he said. "But they need us more than we need them."

Meta declined to comment.

Trump launched his bid to regain the presidency in 2024 in November.

Meta, the world's biggest social media company, is set to make a controversial decision on the future of Trump's accounts this month.