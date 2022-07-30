Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter over $44 billion deal

Elon Musk countersued Twitter Inc on Friday, escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase, although the lawsuit was filed confidentially.

While the 164-page document was not publicly available, under court rules a redacted version could soon be made public.

Musk's lawsuit was filed hours after Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered a five-day trial beginning Oct 17 to determine if Musk can walk away from the deal.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.