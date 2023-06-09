China issues draft guidelines to tackle online abuse

China is canvassing public opinion on draft guidelines to punish online abuse, authorities said on Friday, as concern grows over cyber bullying and attacks that have especially targeted women and children in the world's largest internet community.

The guidelines were drafted jointly by bodies including the Ministry of Public Security and the Supreme People's Court, in response to the danger that online abuse poses to social order and the rights of individuals.

Cyber violence involves behaviours such as the spread of online rumours, insults and doxxing and in some cases, depending on the severity, authorities will consider such actions punishable by criminal law, according to the draft guidelines.