    Twitter sued for mass layoffs

    Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, according to a Bloomberg report

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Nov 2022, 07:02 AM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2022, 07:02 AM

    Twitter was sued over Elon Musk's plan to lay off about half of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a class-action lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court.

