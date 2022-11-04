Twitter sued for mass layoffs

The departures come after billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company last week, followed by his firing of the company's CEO, chief financial officer, and legal affairs and policy chie ...
Twitter was sued over Elon Musk's plan to lay off about half of its workforce, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a class-action lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court.
Twitter employees say the company is eliminating workers without enough notice in violation of federal and California law, the report said.