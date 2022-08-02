    বাংলা

    S Korea develops nanotech tattoo as health monitoring device

    The tattoo can send a readout of a patient's heart rate and other vital signs to a monitor

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2022, 04:12 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 04:12 AM

    South Koreans may soon be able to carry a device inside their own bodies in the form of a bespoke tattoo that automatically alerts them to potential health problems, if a science team's project bears fruit.

    Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in the city of Daejeon southwest of Seoul have developed an electronic tattoo ink made of liquid metal and carbon nanotubes that functions as a bioelectrode.

    Hooked up to an electrocardiogram (ECG) device or other biosensor, it can send a readout of a patient's heart rate and other vital signs such glucose and lactate to a monitor.

    The researchers eventually aim to be able to dispense with biosensors.

    "In the future, what we hope to do is connect a wireless chip integrated with this ink, so that we can communicate, or we can send signal back and forth between our body to an external device," said project leader Steve Park, a materials science and engineering professor.

    Such monitors could in theory be located anywhere, including in patients' homes.

    The ink is non-invasive and made from particles based on gallium, a soft, silvery metal also used in semiconductors or in thermometers. Platinum-decorated carbon nanotubes help conduct electricity while providing durability.

    "When it is applied to the skin, even with rubbing the tattoo doesn't come off, which is not possible with just liquid metal," Park said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
    NASA criticises China after debris from rocket falls back to Earth
    US Space Command said the Long March 5B rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean on Saturday
    Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star
    Cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star
    The neutron star, wildly spinning at 707 times per second, has a mass about 2.35 times greater than that of our Sun
    Scientists defend T-rex as only species of mighty Tyrannosaurus
    Scientists defend T-rex as only species of Tyrannosaurus
    Seven palaeontologists say a study from March offered insufficient evidence to show that there were three Tyrannosaurus species
    Russia signals space station pullout, but NASA says it's not official yet
    Russia signals space station pullout
    Still, NASA and Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, have been in talks to extend Russia's participation on the space station to 2030

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher