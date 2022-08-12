Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T rex and friends

This bite strength was aided in T rex and other large predatory dinosaurs by an intriguing evolutionary modification in the skull, with the eye socket - called the orbital bone - becoming elliptical or keyhole-shaped rather than circular, according to a study published on Thursday.

The study used computer simulations to show that a skull with a circular eye socket was more vulnerable to high stresses during biting, but the modified shapes seen in large meat-eating dinosaurs greatly reduced these stresses and facilitated strong bite forces without compromising skull integrity.

"High bite forces and loads during feeding need to be accommodated by the skull and lower jaw," said palaeontologist Stephan Lautenschlager of the University of Birmingham in England, author of the research published in the journal Communications Biology.