As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars

Of particular interest was a space rock with a diameter estimated at 16-39 feet (5-12 meters) that crashed last Dec. 24 in a region called Amazonis Planitia, carving a crater about 490 feet (150 meters) wide and 70 feet (21 meters) deep.

It caused a magnitude 4 quake detected by InSight's seismometer instrument, while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter observed the crater from space. Boulder-sized blocks of ice were seen strewn around the crater's rim.

Objects that large enter Earth's atmosphere about once a year but generally burn up in our planet's thicker atmosphere.

"A whole lot of water ice was exposed by this impact," Brown University planetary scientist Ingrid Daubar, part of the InSight science team, told the briefing. "This was surprising because this is the warmest spot on Mars, the closest to the equator we've ever seen water ice."

Glaze said that while ice is known to exist near the Martian poles future human exploration missions would aim to put astronauts as close to the equator as possible for warmer conditions. Ice near the equator could provide resources such as drinking water and rocket propellant.

"Having access to ice at these lower latitudes, that ice could be converted into water, oxygen or hydrogen - that could be really useful," Glaze said.

The September 2021 crater also was large, about 425 feet (130 meters) wide. The two were the largest impacts detected by InSight since arriving on Mars.

InSight for the first time detected seismic waves traveling like ripples on water along the Martian surface, as opposed to deeper in the planet's body. The reverberation from the two impacts gave clues about the crust over a wide geographical expanse in the northern hemisphere.

The three-legged InSight sits in a vast and relatively flat plain called Elysium Planitia, just north of the equator. Until now, InSight had obtained data on the structure of the Martian crust, consisting mostly of fine-grained volcanic basalt rock, only in the area beneath its landing site.

The crust at the landing site was composed of relatively soft material, less dense rock. This was not the case for the other regions covered by the new data, where the crust appears denser.