    বাংলা

    South African fossils reveal ancient beast's epic journey to oblivion

    This extinction event unfolded over a protracted time span, with species perishing one by one as conditions worsened

    Reuters
    Published : 23 May 2023, 04:51 AM
    Updated : 23 May 2023, 04:51 AM

    It was a dire moment for life on Earth. Runaway global warming triggered by calamitous volcanism in Siberia inflicted the worst mass extinction on record - dooming perhaps 90% of species - roughly 252 million years ago at the end of the Permian Period.

    Unlike the asteroid 66 million years ago that ravaged the dinosaurs, this extinction event unfolded over a protracted time span, with species perishing one by one as conditions worsened. Scientists said on Monday fossils unearthed in South Africa provide a peek into this drama, telling the tale of an apex predator that over multiple generations migrated halfway around the world in a desperate, and ultimately failed, bid to survive.

    This beast, a tiger-sized, saber-toothed mammal forerunner called Inostrancevia, had been known only from fossils excavated in Russia's northwestern corner bordering the Arctic Sea until new remains were discovered at a farm in central South Africa.

    The fossils suggest that Inostrancevia left its place of origin and trekked over time - maybe hundreds or thousands of years - about 7,000 miles (12,000 km) across Earth's ancient supercontinent Pangaea at a time when today's continents were united. Inostrancevia filled the ecological niche of top predator in South Africa left vacant after four other species already had vanished.

    "However, it did not survive there long," said paleontologist Christian Kammerer of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, lead author of the research published in the journal Current Biology, noting that Inostrancevia and all of its closest relatives disappeared in the mass extinction called "the Great Dying."

    "So, they have no living descendants, but they are a member of the larger group called synapsids, which includes mammals as living representatives," Kammerer added.

    Inostrancevia is part of an assemblage of animals called protomammals that combined reptile-like and mammal-like features. It was 10-13 feet (3-4 meters) long, roughly the size of a Siberian tiger, but with a proportionally larger and elongated skull as well as enormous, blade-like canine teeth.

    "I suspect these animals primarily killed prey with their saber-like canine fangs and either carved out chunks of meat with the serrated incisors or, if it was small enough, swallowed the prey whole," Kammerer said.

    Inostrancevia's body had an unusual posture typical of protomammals, not quite sprawling like a reptile or erect like a mammal but something in between, with sprawled forelimbs and mostly erect hind limbs. It also lacked the mammalian facial musculature and would not have produced milk.

    "Whether these animals were furry or not remains an open question," Kammerer said.

    The mass extinction, occurring over a span of a million years or so, set the stage for the rise of the dinosaurs in the subsequent Triassic Period. Massive volcanism unleashed lava flows across large portions of Eurasia and pumped carbon dioxide into the atmosphere for thousands of years. This caused a spike in worldwide temperatures, depletion of oxygen in the seas and atmosphere, ocean acidification and global desertification.

    Top predators were especially vulnerable to extinction because they required the most food and space.

    "They tend to take a relatively long time to mature and have few offspring. When ecosystems are disrupted and prey supplies are reduced or available habitat is limited, top predators are disproportionately affected," Kammerer said.

    The researchers see parallels between the Permian crisis and today's human-induced climate change.

    "The hardship these species faced was as a direct result of a global-warming climate crisis, so they really had no choice but to adapt to it or go extinct. This is clear by evidence of their brief perseverance in spite of these conditions, but eventually they disappeared one by one," said paleontologist and study co-author Pia Viglietti of the Field Museum in Chicago.

    "Unlike our Permian predecessors," Viglietti added, "we actually have the ability to do something to prevent this kind of ecosystem crisis from happening again."

    RELATED STORIES
    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to questions in parliament, regarding the electricity crisis, in Cape Town, South Africa, May 11, 2023. REUTERS
    Russia, Ukraine agree African mission on peace plan: Ramaphosa
    The South African president says Puthin and Zelensky have agreed to receive a group of African leaders to discuss the potential peace plan for the conflict
    South African Rand coins are seen in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2020.
    S Africa rand hits new all-time low versus dollar
    By 0710 GMT on Friday the rand was about 1% weaker than its previous close at 19.3900 to the US dollar , taking losses since the start of the week to more than 5%
    A cheetah looks on after being sedated, before being flown with eleven others from South Africa to India under an agreement between the two governments to introduce the African cats to the South Asian country over the next decade, at Rooiberg veterinary facility, Limpopo province, South Africa, February 17, 2023.
    India says other African cheetahs well after two deaths
    The cheetahs were moved to central India's Kuno National Park in the initial phase of a plan to revive the species
    Signage is seen outside the European Central Bank (ECB) building, in Frankfurt, Germany, July 21, 2022.
    ECB should keep raising rates until mid-2024: IMF
    Inflation is a tax, particular on the poor, and that needs to be tackled, head of the IMF's European Department said

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk