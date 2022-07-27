Russia signals space station pullout, but NASA says it's not official yet

"Nothing official yet," Gatens said in an interview at an International Space Station (ISS) conference in Washington.

"We literally just saw that as well. We haven't gotten anything official."

The ISS arrangement between the United States and Russia is one of the last links of civil cooperation between the two countries as relations have sunk to their lowest point since the Cold War over Russia began its war in Ukraine on Feb 24.

Still, NASA and Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, have been in talks to extend Russia's participation on the space station to 2030, and the White House earlier this year approved NASA's plans to continue running the orbital laboratory until then.

Russian space chief Borisov's remarks followed a pattern similar to those of his predecessor, Dmitry Rogozin, who during his tenure would occasionally signal an intent to withdraw from the space station -- in contrast with official talks between NASA and Roscosmos.

Asked for clarification on Russia's space station plans, a Roscosmos spokeswoman referred Reuters to Borisov's remarks without saying whether it represented the agency's official position.