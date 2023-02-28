    বাংলা

    NASA names solar physicist as agency's science chief

    Nicola Fox, a former top scientist on the Parker Solar Probe mission studying the sun, succeeds Swiss-American astrophysicist Thomas Zurbuchen

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Feb 2023, 07:22 AM
    Updated : 28 Feb 2023, 07:22 AM

    NASA announced on Monday it has picked a longtime solar scientist who heads its heliophysics division to become the US space agency's science chief.

    Nicola Fox, former top scientist on the Parker Solar Probe mission studying the sun, was named as NASA's associate administrator for the agency's Science Mission Directorate.

    A memo to agency employees from NASA chief Bill Nelson, first announced Fox's appointment. He lauded Fox's past work on missions to better understand the sun and how solar wind affects satellites and planets.

    "She has been instrumental in making this complex area accessible to the public," Nelson said. "Her work already spans so many areas of importance to the agency."

    NASA later announced Fox's appointment publicly on Monday, saying her new role was effective immediately.

    Fox will lead NASA's science directorate, a unit with an annual budget of roughly $7 billion that oversees some of the agency's best-known programs from the robotic hunts for past life on Mars to exploring distant galaxies with the James Webb Space Telescope.

    She will also oversee a NASA study group formed in 2022 to help the US military detect and characterize UFOs, or so-called Unidentified Aerial Phenomena - mysterious objects that the White House and Pentagon officials see as threats to US airspace.

    Fox succeeds Thomas Zurbuchen, a Swiss-American astrophysicist who had led the directorate since 2016 before his retirement in December. Sandra Connelly, formerly Zurbuchen's deputy, had led the directorate in an acting capacity.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Falcon 9 rocket is readied before launch on NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission, which will take four crew members to the International Space Station, from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, Feb 26, 2023.
    NASA, SpaceX postpone launch of next space station crew
    The US space agency and SpaceX cited a technical glitch concerning the ignition fluid used to start the spacecraft's engines
    Images of six candidate massive galaxies, seen 540 million to 770 million years after the Big Bang, are shown in this undated handout image based on observations by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, as one of them (bottom left) could contain as many stars as our present-day Milky Way, but is 30 times more compact. NASA, ESA, CSA, I.
    Galaxies spotted by Webb telescope rewrite understanding of early universe
    These galaxies, one of which appears to have a mass rivalling our Milky Way but 30 times more densely packed, seem to differ in fundamental ways from those populating the universe today
    The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft blasts off from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan February 24, 2023, in this still image taken from video.
    Russian Soyuz spacecraft starts mission to return crew stranded on ISS
    Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and US astronaut Francisco Rubio were left stuck in space after the cooling system of their Soyuz MS-22 capsule started leaking
    A perfectly spherical explosion, called a kilonova, that followed the merger of two very defense objects called neutron stars - remnants of massive stars after supernova explosions ? that was observed 140-150 million light-years away from Earth is seen in this handout illustration obtained on Feb 15, 2023.
    Astronomers marvel at 'perfect explosion'
    Researchers for the first time described the contours of kilonova, a perfectly spherical explosion that occurs when neutron stars merge

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher