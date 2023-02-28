NASA names solar physicist as agency's science chief

NASA announced on Monday it has picked a longtime solar scientist who heads its heliophysics division to become the US space agency's science chief.

Nicola Fox, former top scientist on the Parker Solar Probe mission studying the sun, was named as NASA's associate administrator for the agency's Science Mission Directorate.

A memo to agency employees from NASA chief Bill Nelson, first announced Fox's appointment. He lauded Fox's past work on missions to better understand the sun and how solar wind affects satellites and planets.