A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate

"It's an old pair of stars, where one of the two moved on - when stars die of old age they become white dwarfs - but then this remnant began to eat its companion," Burdge said.

"Basically, they were bound together for 8 billion years in a binary orbit. And now, right before the second one could end its stellar life cycle and become a white dwarf in the way that stars normally do - by evolving into a type of star called a red giant - the leftover white dwarf remnant of the first star interrupted the end of the companion's lifecycle and started slowly consuming it," Burdge said..

The researchers used data from the Palomar Observatory in California and telescopes in Hawaii and the Canary Islands.

Most stars are composed primarily of hydrogen, with lesser amounts of helium and other elements. The larger of the two stars in this binary - already growing old - is unusually helium-rich, not only because its companion has snacked on hydrogen from its outer layers but because it has lots of this element in its core through the slow process of fusing hydrogen atoms into helium in its thermonuclear caldron.

This binary system periodically brightens and fades in part because the larger star is being physically deformed into a teardrop shape, rather than spherical, by the white dwarf's gravitational tug.

There are more than a thousand known cataclysmic variables, though only a dozen have orbital periods below 75 minutes. While this binary system's 51 minutes is speedy, it is not a record when compared to other classes of binaries. The fastest-known orbital period among binaries is just 5 minutes and 21 seconds, with two white dwarfs orbiting one another.