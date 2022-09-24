    বাংলা

    NASA's Artemis moon launch delayed as storm expected in Florida

    Tropical Storm Ian is expected to hit Florida, home to the Kennedy Space Center, next week, according to the US National Hurricane Center

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Sept 2022, 04:44 PM
    Updated : 24 Sept 2022, 04:44 PM

    NASA said on Saturday that it was scrapping Tuesday's plans to launch Artemis, the US return to the moon after five decades, noting concerns about a tropical storm headed to Florida.

    Tropical Storm Ian is expected to hit Florida, home to the Kennedy Space Center, next week, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

    Apart from weather and technical challenges like a fuel leak, Artemis I, the uncrewed test flight, signals a major turning point for NASA's post-Apollo human spaceflight program, after decades focused on low-Earth orbit with space shuttles and the International Space Station. Artemis will be headed to the moon, as a stepping stone for a future flight to Mars.

    Named for the goddess who was Apollo's twin sister in ancient Greek mythology, Artemis aims to return astronauts to the moon's surface as early as 2025, though many experts believe that time frame will likely slip.

    RELATED STORIES
    Saudi mission on SpaceX capsule to include first female Arab astronaut
    Saudi mission on SpaceX capsule to include first female Arab astronaut
    The female astronaut will be accompanied by another Saudi and two Americans as part of Axiom's second private mission to the International Space Station
    Meet Japan's cyborg cockroach, coming to disaster area near you
    Meet Japan's cyborg cockroach
    In a recent breakthrough, Japanese researchers demonstrated the ability to mount solar cells and electronics on the bugs and control their motion by remote control
    NASA's InSight lander detects space rocks as they slam into Mars
    InSight detects space rocks as they slam into Mars
    Researchers on Monday described how InSight detected seismic and acoustic waves from the impact of four meteorites
    The ants go marching one by one: 20 quadrillion of them
    The ants go marching one by one: 20 quadrillion of them
    There are more than 12,000 known species of ants, which generally are black, brown or red in colour and possess bodies segmented into three parts

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher