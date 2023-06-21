Fossils show ancient long-necked sea beast's 'gruesome' decapitation

The researchers studied neck and head remains of two species of Tanystropheus, detecting bite marks and other signs of trauma indicating decapitation. The larger species, the one that ate fish and squid, reached 20 feet (6 metres) long, though this individual was about 13 feet (4 metres). The smaller species was about 5 feet (1.5 metres) long, with teeth indicating a diet of soft-shelled invertebrates like shrimp.

The neck of Tanystropheus was three times longer than its torso. Useful in hunting, extreme neck elongation was common among marine reptiles spanning about 175 million years during the age of dinosaurs. But this came with a price: an obvious weak spot for predation.

There was evidence of predation in the fossils of both species. One has two tooth-shaped punctures and a tooth scratch. The other has a pit caused by a tooth hitting the bone. Both bear bone injuries where the neck was severed.