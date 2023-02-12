Russia reports pressure glitch on cargo ship docked to ISS

Russia's space agency reported an unexplained loss of pressure on Saturday in a cargo craft docked to the International Space Station but said there was no threat to the crew.

Roscosmos said mission control specialists had detected a depressurisation in the cooling system of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship which is due to undock from the ISS on Feb 18.

The vessel was sealed off from the rest of the station and the reason was being investigated, it said.