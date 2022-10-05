    বাংলা

    Bertozzi, Meldal and Sharpless win 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

    They have won the prize for 'the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry'

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 10:03 AM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 10:03 AM

    Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry".

    The prize was awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($915,072).

    The third of the prizes unveiled over six consecutive weekdays, the chemistry Nobel follows those for medicine and physics announced earlier this week.

    Past chemistry winners include well-known scientific names such as Marie Curie, who also shared the physics prize with her husband and whose eldest daughter, Irene Joliot-Curie, won the chemistry award just over two decades after her mother.

    The 2021 chemistry award was won by German Benjamin List and Scottish-born David MacMillan for their work in creating new tools to build molecules, aiding in the development of new drugs as well as in areas such as plastics.

    The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were established in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel, himself a chemist, and have been awarded since 1901. Economics was added later.

    The prizes have been awarded every year with a few interruptions, primarily for the world wars, and made no break for the COVID-19 pandemic though much of the pageantry and events were put on hold or temporarily moved online.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian cosmonaut hitching ride with SpaceX as part of next space station crew
    Russian cosmonaut hitching ride with SpaceX as part of next space station crew
    The four-member crew will begin a 150-day science mission aboard the orbital laboratory some 250 miles above Earth
    Space station's Italian commander, with look alike Barbie, tells girls about science in orbit
    Space station's Italian commander, with look alike Barbie, tells girls about science in orbit
    The video conversation was part of a project aimed at inspiring young girls to start careers in STEM: science, technology, engineering and mathematics
    NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope
    NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost Hubble telescope orbit
    SpaceX, whose Crew Dragon capsule ferries astronauts and cargo to and from the International Space Station for NASA, will fully fund the six-month study
    NASA's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid in first planetary defence test
    NASA's DART spacecraft hits target asteroid in first planetary defence test
    Humanity's first attempt to alter the motion of an asteroid or any celestial body played out in a NASA webcast from the mission operations centre

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher