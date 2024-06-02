Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

China lands on moon's far side in historic sample retrieval mission

The landing elevates China's space power status in a global rush to the moon, where countries, including the United States, are hoping to exploit lunar minerals

China lands on moon's far side in historic sample retrieval missi
The Chang'e 6 lunar probe and the Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket combination sit atop the launch pad at the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan province, China May 3, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 02 Jun 2024, 08:09 AM

Updated : 02 Jun 2024, 08:09 AM

Related Stories
What did people eat before agriculture?
What did people eat before agriculture?
China set to launch high-stakes mission to moon's 'hidden' side
China set to launch high-stakes mission to moon's 'hidden' side
Milky Way's second-largest known black hole detected
Milky Way's second-largest known black hole detected
Scientists explore how to improve crop yields - on Mars
Scientists explore how to improve crop yields - on Mars
Read More
‘MP Anar murder trial should be held in India’
‘MP Anar murder trial should be held in India’
Bangladesh will befriend countries that aid its development: PM
Bangladesh will befriend countries that aid its development: PM
Shoriful gets 6 stitches, adding to Bangladesh’s woes
Shoriful gets 6 stitches, adding to Bangladesh’s woes
She came from Canada, murdered a man, then went back
She came from Canada, murdered a man, then went back
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More