Trump rips Democrats in New Hampshire, heads to South Carolina in campaign Kickoff

Former US President Donald Trump slammed "radical Democrats" and brushed aside concerns about momentum on Saturday in the first two stops of a presidential campaign that has largely idled since he launched it in November.

Speaking to a small crowd at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting in Salem, before a planned stop in South Carolina, Trump insisted he was motivated to win as he embarks on his third White House bid.

"I'm more angry now and I'm more committed now than I ever was," Trump said.