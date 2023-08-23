Court opens sabotage trial against Jamaat chief Shafiqur, secretary Parwar

A Dhaka court has indicted 96 people, including Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman and Secretary General Mia Md Golam Parwar, on charges of sabotage in a case filed in 2012.

Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam framed the charges against them on Wednesday, paving the way for a trial in the case.

The court will begin recording testimonies on Sept 17, according to Hemayet Uddin Khan Heeran, the lawyer for the state.