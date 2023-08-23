    বাংলা

    Court opens sabotage trial against Jamaat chief Shafiqur, secretary Parwar

    The court will begin recording testimonies on Sept 17 after indicting 96 people for perpetrating violence in Dhaka's Motijheel 11 years ago

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 August 2023, 08:06 AM
    Updated : 23 August 2023, 08:06 AM

    A Dhaka court has indicted 96 people, including Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman and Secretary General Mia Md Golam Parwar, on charges of sabotage in a case filed in 2012.

    Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam framed the charges against them on Wednesday, paving the way for a trial in the case.

    The court will begin recording testimonies on Sept 17, according to Hemayet Uddin Khan Heeran, the lawyer for the state.

    Shafiqur and Parwar, who are currently in jail, were produced in court for the indictment hearing. They both entered not-guilty pleas.

    Among the suspects, those who have secured bail in the case also appeared in court.

    At the hearing, the defence team applied for the charges to be dropped against the defendants.

    Heeran said there was real-time evidence to support the charges against the suspects, including audio and video recordings of the incident. Defence lawyer SM Kamal Uddin retorted by saying he would quit the legal profession if evidence of their involvement was produced in court. The lawyer for the state did not respond to him.

    The case alleges that 200-300 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and its student affiliate, Islami Chhatra Shibir, carried out arson attacks and acts of vandalism in Dhaka's Motijheel on Nov 5, 2012, to press for the release of detained party leaders.

    Later, Mizanur Rahman Sumon started a case at Motijheel Police Station over the incident. After a lengthy investigation, SI Abdul Awal of Motijheel Police Station brought charges against 97 people. But one of the suspects, Abdul Jabbar, was dropped from the charge-sheet due to his death.

