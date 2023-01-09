BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas freed on bail in case over violent protests

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas have been released on bail a month after their arrest in a case over violent protests.
BNP leaders and activists welcomed them as they walked out of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Monday.
“The government is suppressing dissent through torture, but a democratic movement cannot be stopped with fears of jailing,” Mirza Fakhrul said after his release.
In the run up to their Dec 10 rally in Dhaka, BNP activists clashed with police in front of their party headquarters at Naya Paltan on Dec 7. One man was killed and many others were injured in the violence.
Police then conducted a raid on the BNP offices and arrested several leaders and activists, including Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Dhaka Metropolitan North Convener Aman Ullah Aman, and the party chief's special aide Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas.
Law enforcers reportedly recovered a cache of improvised explosives at the office and later filed a case over the incident.
Around 450 BNP leaders and activists were detained, among whom, Aman Ullah Aman and Abdur Quader Jewel secured bail. Rizvi, Annie and 432 other BNP loyalists were immediately sent to jail, while 14 other suspects ended up behind bars after two days of interrogation in police custody.
Later, Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas were detained by police on Dec 9. They were subsequently placed under arrest by police detectives.
The High Court granted the two BNP leaders interim bail for six months last week after their bail petitions were rejected four times by the trial court.
The High Court also issued a rule asking why the two BNP leaders should not be granted regular bail and asked those concerned for a response within four weeks.
But the leaders were not freed from jail immediately as the Supreme Court chamber judge decided that the bail petitions must be heard by the full appellate bench on Sunday, responding to an appeal from the state.
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld the bail, clearing their path to freedom from jail.
The top court ordered the disposal of a previous rule in 30 days by the High Court that asked why they would not receive permanent bail.