BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas freed on bail in case over violent protests

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas have been released on bail a month after their arrest in a case over violent protests.



BNP leaders and activists welcomed them as they walked out of Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Monday.

“The government is suppressing dissent through torture, but a democratic movement cannot be stopped with fears of jailing,” Mirza Fakhrul said after his release.

In the run up to their Dec 10 rally in Dhaka, BNP activists clashed with police in front of their party headquarters at Naya Paltan on Dec 7. One man was killed and many others were injured in the violence.

Police then conducted a raid on the BNP offices and arrested several leaders and activists, including Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Dhaka Metropolitan North Convener Aman Ullah Aman, and the party chief's special aide Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas.