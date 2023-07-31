    বাংলা

    Suhrawardy Udyan set for BNP’s anti-government rally

    The Dhaka city units of the party will hold the rally as part of nationwide protests against “attacks” on its sit-in programmes in the capital

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2023, 07:54 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2023, 07:54 AM

    Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan is set for the BNP rally, which is scheduled to start at 3 pm.

    The Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units of the party will hold the rally on Monday as part of nationwide protests against 'attacks' on Saturday’s sit-in programmes in the capital, and subsequent cases against and arrests of its leaders and activists.

    A temporary stage has been built using four trucks at the venue. It has been equipped with over 50 loudspeakers.

    “The rally will start at 3 pm. The stage has been arranged on short notice,” said Abdus Salam, convener of BNP’s Dhaka South unit. “I am hopeful of a big gathering.”

    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend the rally as chief guest. The leaders and activists of the BNP were seen converging at the venue at 1 pm.

    The party on Sunday said the rally would be held in Naya Paltan. But in an amended notice at night, it announced Suhrawardy Udyan for the event and confirmed the venue after speaking to Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

    Additional police personnel have been deployed near the venue.

