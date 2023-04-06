    বাংলা

    Robert Kennedy Jr to make 2024 Democratic presidential bid

    The son of assassinated 1968 presidential candidate US Senator Robert F Kennedy filed papers with the Federal Election Commission

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2023, 04:08 PM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 04:08 PM

    Robert F Kennedy Jr, a lawyer and vaccine skeptic, will make a bid for the White House in 2024, becoming the second long-shot Democratic candidate to challenge President Joe Biden in his expected run for re-election.

    Kennedy, 69, the son of assassinated 1968 presidential candidate US Senator Robert F Kennedy, filed papers with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.

    Marianne Williamson, the self-help guru who warned of the "dark psychic force" unleashed by Republican President Donald Trump, launched a Democratic presidential bid for 2024 in March, calling for "justice and love."

    A longtime vaccine skeptic, Kennedy was tapped in 2017 to oversee a presidential panel to review vaccine safety and science at the request of US President-elect Donald Trump, a move that drew immediate criticism from scientists and public health experts who feared it would legitimize skeptics of childhood immunisations.

    In 2021, Instagram removed Kennedy's account after he repeatedly shared debunked claims about COVID-19, in violation of its policies on the coronavirus pandemic.

    The environmental lawyer, a member of the storied American political dynasty, was a nephew of assassinated President John F. Kennedy.

    Kennedy hinted at his presidential ambitions in a Twitter post last month asking for help in deciding whether he should run for the White House.

    "If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilise enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race," he wrote.

    "If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children and robbed us of our values and freedoms."

    RELATED STORIES
    Robert Pattinson in 'Twilight'.
    How my mom shattered my dreams of being a vampire
    A classmate lured me into the world of bloodsucking romance and soon, I too, was hoping for a sparkling transformation
    FILE PHOTO: Actor Robert Blake speaks to reporters as he walks to Burbank Courthouse in Burbank, California, US, Aug 29, 2005.
    Actor Robert Blake dies at 89
    Blake's breakthrough came with a chilling portrayal of Perry Smith, who killed a family of four, in the movie version of Capote's fact-based bestselling novel, 'In Cold Blood'
    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, US, December 6, 2022.
    Prince Harry invited to King Charles's coronation
    Preparations for the event have been overshadowed by Harry and Meghan's damning revelations about the King, Prince William and other royals in Harry’s recent memoir
    Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, testifies as Department of Defense Inspector General Robert Storch and Director for Operations of the Joint Chiefs of Staff US Army Lt. Gen Douglas A. Sims II listens, during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on oversight of US military support to Ukraine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Feb 28, 2023.
    Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days': US official
    While US officials say Iran has grown closer to producing fissile material they do not believe it has mastered the technology to actually build a bomb

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain