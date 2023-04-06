Robert Kennedy Jr to make 2024 Democratic presidential bid

Robert F Kennedy Jr, a lawyer and vaccine skeptic, will make a bid for the White House in 2024, becoming the second long-shot Democratic candidate to challenge President Joe Biden in his expected run for re-election.

Kennedy, 69, the son of assassinated 1968 presidential candidate US Senator Robert F Kennedy, filed papers with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday.

Marianne Williamson, the self-help guru who warned of the "dark psychic force" unleashed by Republican President Donald Trump, launched a Democratic presidential bid for 2024 in March, calling for "justice and love."