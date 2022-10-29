Man arrested in attack on US House Speaker Pelosi's spouse faces charges

FROM HEMP TO HATE?

In the search for a motive, attention turned to the suspect's apparent internet profile.

In recent posts on several websites, an internet user named "daviddepape" expressed support for former President Donald Trump and embraced the cult-like conspiracy theory QAnon. The posts included references to "satanic paedophilia," anti-Semitic tropes and criticism of women, transgender people and censorship by tech companies.

Older messages promoted quartz crystals and hemp bracelets. Reuters could not confirm that the posts were created by the man arrested on Friday.

The San Francisco Chronicle posted a photo of a man it identified as Depape dancing at the 2013 wedding of two nudist activists in San Francisco, though he was clothed. Depape, then a hemp jewellery maker who lived with the couple in Berkeley, was the best man, the newspaper reported.

Scott said the intruder forced his way into the Pelosis' three-storey red brick townhouse through a rear door. Aerial photos showed shattered glass at the back of the house in the city's affluent Pacific Heights neighbourhood.

The chief said police were dispatched for an "A-priority wellbeing check" at about 2:30am on the basis of a somewhat cryptic emergency-911 call from the residence. Other news outlets reported the call was placed by Paul Pelosi.

Scott credited the 911 operator with using her experience and intuition to "figure out that there was more to this incident than what she was being told" by the caller, so she dispatched the call at a higher priority than normal. Scott called her decision "life-saving."

According to Scott, police arriving at the scene caught a glimpse through the front door of Depape and Pelosi struggling over a hammer. As the officers yelled at both men to drop the tool, Depape yanked the hammer away and was seen striking Pelosi at least once, the chief said.

The officers then tackled, disarmed and arrested Depape and took both men to hospital, Scott said.