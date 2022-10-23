Brazil's top footballers lean toward Bolsonaro in polarised race

A few days before Brazil's first round of voting in this month's general election, a 13-second TikTok video electrified supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro: football star Neymar coming out in favour of his re-election bid.

The video posted on Sep. 29 showed Neymar dancing to a campaign jingle highlighting Bolsonaro's position on the ballot, and the president was quick to share it on social media.

Even as the Paris St Germain forward kept mum on his post apart from lip-syncing the song, the move threw down the gauntlet for other footballers to show their support for the far-right leader, including internationals Thiago Silva and Daniel Alves.