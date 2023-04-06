EC policies: Will journalists be allowed to use motorcycles on Election Day?

Observers and journalists will be able to use vehicles with EC-approved stickers on them on the day of the vote. In the previous general election, the public was barred from using motorcycles in urban areas during the polls, but journalists were granted exemptions. The commission is still considering whether to grant that same exemption this time.

“The policy isn’t final yet. Lots of recommendations have been submitted. The commission will consider the possibilities and make a decision to ensure that these facilities are not misused,” Ashok Kumar said.

The current commission, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, is also considering a proposal to penalise anyone who obstructs the work of journalists during the polls.

A proposal to reform the People’s Representation Order, which has already received initial approval from the cabinet, states that anyone who obstructs the lawful work of media personnel and observers during an election can be punished with prison terms of two to seven years.

On Mar 28, in a discussion on the draft policy for journalists, CEC Awal said, “We are never against the mass media. However, in some cases, their freedom of activity may need to be regulated in the public interest. But we will help you fulfil your responsibilities.”