EC policies: Will journalists be allowed to use motorcycles on Election Day?

The Election Commission is putting together the policies that journalists must follow on the day of the 12th national parliamentary election, but key details, such as whether the media will be able to use motorcycles for newsgathering, have yet to be decided.
The rules governing what people with media passes can do at polling centres and booths will remain the same, EC officials say. However, they are still reviewing the proposal to impose ‘stricter rules’ on the use of motorcycles on Election Day.
Asked about the issue, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, “At the meeting on Tuesday, the commission scrutinised proposals for the ‘Policies for Journalists or Media Workers Responsible for Collecting Election News’. Most of the proposals will be the same as those in the last parliamentary elections, but the EC will give its final approval to a few issues after further review.”
Observers and journalists will be able to use vehicles with EC-approved stickers on them on the day of the vote. In the previous general election, the public was barred from using motorcycles in urban areas during the polls, but journalists were granted exemptions. The commission is still considering whether to grant that same exemption this time.
“The policy isn’t final yet. Lots of recommendations have been submitted. The commission will consider the possibilities and make a decision to ensure that these facilities are not misused,” Ashok Kumar said.
The current commission, led by Kazi Habibul Awal, is also considering a proposal to penalise anyone who obstructs the work of journalists during the polls.
A proposal to reform the People’s Representation Order, which has already received initial approval from the cabinet, states that anyone who obstructs the lawful work of media personnel and observers during an election can be punished with prison terms of two to seven years.
On Mar 28, in a discussion on the draft policy for journalists, CEC Awal said, “We are never against the mass media. However, in some cases, their freedom of activity may need to be regulated in the public interest. But we will help you fulfil your responsibilities.”
WHAT HAPPENED IN THE LAST ELECTION?
A week before the 11th parliamentary election in 2018, the policy for journalists was announced, with a dozen guidelines. The policy specified rules for those holding valid media cards from the EC, including informing the presiding officer after entering the polling centre, collecting information, taking pictures, and recording videos. Taking pictures of the secret room at the polling station was prohibited.
The issues of seamless information collection and dissemination were also included in the Election Commission's policy. However, there was no mention of an allotment of stickers for use of motorcycles by journalists on Election Day.
The EC secretary at the time said the ban on the movement of motorcycles in metropolitan and urban areas on polling day remained in force due to security issues and fears of 'terrorist activities' using motorcycles.
However, journalists at the district level and in remote areas were allowed to use motorcycles, but would have to get permission to use them from the returning officer in the area to do so.
The issue sparked debate among journalists at the time. Then, two days before the parliamentary elections, the EC eased the restriction, saying it would not apply to any motorcycles that displayed the commission’s ‘Press’ sticker.