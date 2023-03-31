How Trump will use indictment to rouse support for his 2024 campaign

Donald Trump will try to turn his indictment to his advantage by stoking anger among core supporters over what they see as the weaponisation of the justice system, though it may also push more Republicans tired of the drama around him to look for another presidential candidate.

Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after an investigation into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.

The prosecution of a former president is unprecedented in US history. But his supporters view it as politically motivated, and it may only harden their resolve to back him in the 2024 Republican primary, rank-and-file Republican voters, party officials and political analysts told Reuters.

"They've done nothing but harass this guy," said Gregg Hough, chair of the Republican party in Belknap County, New Hampshire, predicting the prosecution will boost Trump support "to the moon" if it fails to deliver a convincing conviction.

Trump flagged the possibility of charges earlier this month and raised about $2 million off what he said was his imminent arrest. In a statement on Thursday, Trump called the indictment "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," without providing evidence.

John Feehery, a Republican strategist, described the Manhattan case as "silly" compared to the other probes hanging over Trump's campaign. Those include a special counsel investigating allegations he sought to overturn the 2020 election results, and prosecutors in Georgia examining his efforts to reverse his loss in the battleground state.