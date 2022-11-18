Rising star Hakeem Jeffries announces bid to lead US House Democrats

Jeffries, 52, would be the first Black House Democratic leader, representing both the party's diverse voter base and a new generation of leadership.

Jeffries announced his bid in a letter released by his office, saying: "I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment."

No challengers to Jeffries have yet to emerge.

Jeffries satisfies the demand of many House Democrats that younger blood replaces the 82-year-old Pelosi, who has had a grip on leadership for the past two decades.

Pelosi promptly issued a statement in support of Jeffries and two other Democrats seeking leadership positions.