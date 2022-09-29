Don't bring sticks at processions and rallies, police say

Police have advised the BNP supporters against carrying sticks during their processions and rallies amid discussions over recent political gatherings featuring them with the tool.
“There’s no need to bring sticks to political processions and rallies,” AKM Hafiz Akter, additional commissioner (crime) at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Wednesday.
Hafiz mentioned that police had seen people carrying the national flag tied to sticks and all deputy commissioners were instructed to warn people against it. “If someone drops a stick, it brings dishonour to the flag.”
Earlier, BNP leaders had said the followers bring sticks to programmes for “self-defence” as they are being attacked by supporters of the Awami League.
But Hafiz said, “Police will look into the safety in rallies. There are other civilians around these rallies. Police keep watch of the safety of those in rallies and make sure that ordinary people’s path is not hindered.”
On the allegation against police denying the BNP permission to hold rallies, Hafiz said all sorts of “political and non-political programmes” are being allowed to take place in the capital.
He added that police only state their “opinion” on the risks of holding a programme somewhere. Permission is denied when civilian safety is in concern due to conflict over multiple organisations or parties requesting to hold rallies in the same place.
The DMP additional commissioner said apart from a couple of “isolated incidents”, rallies are being held ‘peacefully’ in Dhaka.