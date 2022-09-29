    বাংলা

    Don't bring sticks at processions and rallies, police say

    Police are against rally-goers using the national flag atop sticks as well

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Sept 2022, 07:45 PM
    Updated : 28 Sept 2022, 07:45 PM

    Police have advised the BNP supporters against carrying sticks during their processions and rallies amid discussions over recent political gatherings featuring them with the tool.

    “There’s no need to bring sticks to political processions and rallies,” AKM Hafiz Akter, additional commissioner (crime) at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Wednesday.

    Hafiz mentioned that police had seen people carrying the national flag tied to sticks and all deputy commissioners were instructed to warn people against it. “If someone drops a stick, it brings dishonour to the flag.”

    Earlier, BNP leaders had said the followers bring sticks to programmes for “self-defence” as they are being attacked by supporters of the Awami League.

    But Hafiz said, “Police will look into the safety in rallies. There are other civilians around these rallies. Police keep watch of the safety of those in rallies and make sure that ordinary people’s path is not hindered.”

    On the allegation against police denying the BNP permission to hold rallies, Hafiz said all sorts of “political and non-political programmes” are being allowed to take place in the capital.

    He added that police only state their “opinion” on the risks of holding a programme somewhere. Permission is denied when civilian safety is in concern due to conflict over multiple organisations or parties requesting to hold rallies in the same place.

    The DMP additional commissioner said apart from a couple of “isolated incidents”, rallies are being held ‘peacefully’ in Dhaka.

    RELATED STORIES
    Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
    Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
    Some say Putin could use one or more smaller nuclear weapons to try to stave off defeat, protect his presidency, scare off the West or intimidate Kyiv into capitulation
    Hasina, daughter of Sheikh Mujib and prime minister of Bangladesh, turns 75
    Hasina turns 75
    Hamid recalls the hurdles she had to overcome despite being the daughter of the Father of the Nation
    Labour suspends British-Bangladeshi MP Rupa Huq after ‘racist’ comments about Conservative chancellor
    Rupa Huq suspended as Labour MP
    The British-Bangladeshi MP is accused of making ‘racist’ comment about the Conservative chancellor
    Shinzo Abe's divisive legacy lingers in Japanese policy
    Abe's divisive legacy lingers in Japanese policy
    Japan's longest-serving prime minister was a divisive figure who was dogged by scandals

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher