Don't bring sticks at processions and rallies, police say

Police have advised the BNP supporters against carrying sticks during their processions and rallies amid discussions over recent political gatherings featuring them with the tool.

“There’s no need to bring sticks to political processions and rallies,” AKM Hafiz Akter, additional commissioner (crime) at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Wednesday.

Hafiz mentioned that police had seen people carrying the national flag tied to sticks and all deputy commissioners were instructed to warn people against it. “If someone drops a stick, it brings dishonour to the flag.”