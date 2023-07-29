PM Hasina sends care package for injured BNP leader Amanullah Aman

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent one of her aides to check up on Amanullah Aman, a senior BNP leader, who sustained injuries during a clash between his party loyalists and police on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Amanullah, the convener of BNP’s Dhaka city north unit, was admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, or NICVD, after being picked up by police from the party’s sit-in programme in Dhaka’s Gabtoli on Saturday.

Prime Minister’s Assistant Personal Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman visited Amanullah at the hospital with lunch, a fruit basket and juice at Sheikh Hasina’s instruction, confirmed MM Imrul Kayes, the PM’s assistant press secretary.

After visiting Amanullah, Gazi Hafizur told journalists that Amanullah accepted the care package and thanked Sheikh Hasina for the gesture.