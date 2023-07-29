PM Hasina sends care package for injured BNP leader Amanullah Aman

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent one of her aides to check up on Amanullah Aman, a senior BNP leader, who sustained injuries during a clash between his party loyalists and police on the outskirts of Dhaka.
Amanullah, the convener of BNP’s Dhaka city north unit, was admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, or NICVD, after being picked up by police from the party’s sit-in programme in Dhaka’s Gabtoli on Saturday.
Prime Minister’s Assistant Personal Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman visited Amanullah at the hospital with lunch, a fruit basket and juice at Sheikh Hasina’s instruction, confirmed MM Imrul Kayes, the PM’s assistant press secretary.
After visiting Amanullah, Gazi Hafizur told journalists that Amanullah accepted the care package and thanked Sheikh Hasina for the gesture.
“Prime minister [Sheikh Hasina] is the ‘mother of humanity’. She instructed doctors at the hospital to care for Amanullah Aman to the best of their capacity. She even gave assurances that Amanullah can move anywhere if he requires advanced treatment,” he said.
Amanullah had previously undergone an annuloplasty and had a heart condition, which is why he was brought to NICVD, as he was not feeling well after being picked up, said Prof Dr Mir Jamal Uddin, the hospital's director.
Later, after some preliminary tests, Amanullah was released from the hospital around 4 pm, he confirmed.
The senior BNP leader’s aide, Md Ujjal Hossain, said Amanullah was later admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka’s Bashundhara residential area for further tests and care.
Amanullah and a few party activists in Gabtoli were detained on Saturday morning when a pre-scheduled sit-in programme turned violent.
Witnesses said a group of BNP leaders and activists led by Aman was taking up position in Gabtoli when the police intervened. As law enforcers moved to apprehend Aman, activists began shielding him, and a scuffle ensued. Aman was seen lying on the road during the altercation.
Law enforcers subsequently dispersed the activists and placed Aman in a police vehicle. He was then taken to Suhrwardy Medical College Hospital.