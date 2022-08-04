Bangladesh calls for dialogue to resolve tensions over Taiwan

Bangladesh has called on major world powers to avoid conflict and resolve the escalating tension over Taiwan through dialogue.

In a post on its official Facebook page on Thursday, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for calm to maintain stability in the region.

"Bangladesh is closely following the developments in the Taiwan Strait and urges all parties concerned to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from any actions that may aggravate tensions and undermine peace and stability in the region and beyond," the ministry said.