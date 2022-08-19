BNP looks to tap public anger over soaring inflation to topple the government

Al Amin Mohammad, a member of Jatiytabadi Chhatra Dal, or JCD, is optimistic about the BNP's future.

After all the fumbles and missed opportunities, both on the streets and on the ballot box for nearly one and a half decades by the party he supports, Al Amin still believes things will change the “next time around.”

“The only option we have left is to take to the streets. The government will have a hard time once we all unite from every ward,” the member of the Cumilla unit of BNP’s student front said.

“If we can strengthen our heels and become active in street protests, this government will not be able to stay in power.”

Al Amin is not alone who believes the party, which held the majority in parliament for three terms since the ’90s, can stage a comeback. The brass of the party is showing similar enthusiasm.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has made it clear that a united front of all parties, not in the ruling coalition, is what he is seeking for success.