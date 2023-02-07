Pakistan's former President Musharraf buried in Karachi

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf, a key US ally in the campaign against al Qaeda following the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, was buried in his hometown of Karachi on Tuesday.

Musharraf, a former four-star general who seized power after a 1999 military coup, died on Sunday in hospital in Dubai, where he had been living in self-imposed exile since 2016, after suffering a rare organ disease. He was 79.

The funeral was held at Malir Cantonment's Polo Ground, a day after a special plane transported his body to his hometown. He was buried at the Army Graveyard in Karachi.

Musharraf was a controversial figure in Pakistan, which he ruled for a decade.