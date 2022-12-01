EC taking action against over 100 Gaibandha election officials over polls irregularities

Departmental action will be taken against Saiful Islam, the returning officer for the polls and the EC’s regional election official, the CEC said.

A presiding officer will be suspended for two months and a recommendation to discipline five police sub-inspectors has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The EC also recommended the Ministry of Public Administration take action against 125 presiding officers, the ADC and an executive magistrate.

The CEC said that polling agents at 145 centres would not be assigned to monitor any further election.

The relevant ministries and agencies must update the EC on whether action has been taken against these officials within a month, Awal said.