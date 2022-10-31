Hasina says many have forgotten ‘torture’ during BNP-Jamaat government

Sheikh Hasina has reminded the Jatiya Party of the “torture” during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami coalition government, recalling how its top leaders, along with those of the Awami League, had “suffered”.

The prime minister remembered the days of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and his wife Khaleda Zia’s rules during a discussion in parliament on Sunday on a condolence motion over the death of Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury and Sheikh Anne Rahman.

“Every Awami League leader and worker was subjected to torture by Ziaur Rahman. Not just only us, those in opposition now – the Leader of the Opposition Raushon Ershad, HM Ershad [late Jatiya Party founder] and Anwar Hossain Manju – were tortured no less.”