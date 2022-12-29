BNP, allies to march simultaneously in Dhaka on Friday

The BNP and like-minded parties will march in separate processions in Dhaka on Friday as part of their announcement to carry out an anti-government movement simultaneously.
The BNP will take out a procession from outside its headquarters in Naya Paltan after 2pm. Vice-Chairman AZM Zahid Hossain said the procession will end at the same place after marching to Moghbazar via Kakrail and Malibagh.
The Ganatantra Mancha, a platform of anti-government parties, will march on the National Press Club area, the 12-Party Alliance at Fakirapool, the Jatiyabadi Somomona Jote at Purana Paltan, the Liberal Democratic Party at Panthapath, and the Jamaat-e-Islami in the Baitul Mukarram area.
The BNP and its allies took out processions in all the districts except Dhaka on Dec 24 as the ruling Awami League held its national council in the capital on that day. Later, the programme was rescheduled to Dec 30.
The programme was announced at the BNP’s Dhaka divisional rally in Golapbagh on Dec 10.
Zahid Hossain said at a press conference on Thursday that Dhaka Metropolitan Police gave the party permission to march to Moghbazar. “Our mass procession will be peaceful.”
Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said the activists of the party will gather at key points of their neighburhoods to prevent any acts of violence during the anti-government protests.
“You saw in the past that they [BNP] created anarchy, destroyed public property and attacked people in the name of political programmes in the past,” said Hasan, the information minister of the government.