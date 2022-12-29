BNP, allies to march simultaneously in Dhaka on Friday

The BNP and like-minded parties will march in separate processions in Dhaka on Friday as part of their announcement to carry out an anti-government movement simultaneously.

The BNP will take out a procession from outside its headquarters in Naya Paltan after 2pm. Vice-Chairman AZM Zahid Hossain said the procession will end at the same place after marching to Moghbazar via Kakrail and Malibagh.

The Ganatantra Mancha, a platform of anti-government parties, will march on the National Press Club area, the 12-Party Alliance at Fakirapool, the Jatiyabadi Somomona Jote at Purana Paltan, the Liberal Democratic Party at Panthapath, and the Jamaat-e-Islami in the Baitul Mukarram area.