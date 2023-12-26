18 Awami League MPs running as independents aim to sink the boat in Jan 7 polls

Ayeen Uddin was elected Rajshahi-3 MP twice as the candidate for the Awami League. After the party passed him over for the coming election, he chose to run independently. But, now Ayeen is dropping out.

The Awami League leader said the party allowed him to run as an independent, but he withdrew his candidacy, saying he could not fight against the boat.

"Running against the party symbol is distressing to me," he said.

Not all Awami League leaders are so reticent. Awami League leader and three-time former MP Enamul Haque is contesting the same constituency, urging voters to flee the boat in favour of his 'scissor' symbol.

The ruling party took the seat for the first time in 1991 by nominating Enamul in the ninth parliamentary election. But this time, former Taherpur municipal mayor Abul Kalam Azad was chosen as the boat candidate.