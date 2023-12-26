18 Awami League MPs running as independents aim to sink the boat in Jan 7 polls

Ayeen Uddin was elected Rajshahi-3 MP twice as the candidate for the Awami League. After the party passed him over for the coming election, he chose to run independently. But, now Ayeen is dropping out.
The Awami League leader said the party allowed him to run as an independent, but he withdrew his candidacy, saying he could not fight against the boat.
"Running against the party symbol is distressing to me," he said.
Not all Awami League leaders are so reticent. Awami League leader and three-time former MP Enamul Haque is contesting the same constituency, urging voters to flee the boat in favour of his 'scissor' symbol.
The ruling party took the seat for the first time in 1991 by nominating Enamul in the ninth parliamentary election. But this time, former Taherpur municipal mayor Abul Kalam Azad was chosen as the boat candidate.
Like Azad, Enamul also stresses the developments made by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government during the ongoing election campaign.
"I expect the residents will vote for the scissors to implement my plan to build a 'smart Bagmara'," Enamul said, promising that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate a 'smart Bagmara' if the voters support him.
The independent aspirant also criticised the ruling party for violence in the constituency around the polls.
"I have been an MP in the seat for 15 years. No violent incidents were reported during that period. No mothers lost their loved ones. I am seeking my re-election on these grounds."
Enamul blamed former Taherpur mayor Azad, a central sub-committee member of the Awami League, for bringing unrest to Bagmara since the start of campaigning.
"Many people cannot show their support for me due to threats from the AL candidate. Sensing defeat, he has opted for a campaign of oppression."
The Awami League picked Azad after reviewing various complaints against Enamul over the past several years. The ruling party candidate said Enamul's supporters are engaging goons to create 'controversy' over the issue.
Both candidates claimed more support from the constituency's ruling party leaders and activists ahead of the Jan 7 polls.
In an unusual move, the Awami League is not only allowing so-called 'rebel' candidates but is actually encouraging leaders to run as independents as the party looks to snatch an opportunity derived from the election boycotts by the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other like-minded parties.
The central ruling party candidates said they did not consider Awami League leaders vying against the boat symbol as 'rebels' at all, and called on others to allow them to run unobstructed.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke of embracing independent aspirants during the announcement of the AL nominations at the Ganabhaban because it was unlikely that anyone would win uncontested, unlike the situation in 2018.
Despite instructions from central leaders, the different seats are seeing unrest and clashes between influential independent and ruling party candidates.
The Awami League scrapped the candidacies of 71 current MPs in the upcoming polls. As many as 16 out of them decided to run in the election despite failing to secure the party nominations. Some of them who served as MPs for one, two or three terms are urging people to cast votes for them instead of the boat symbol.
Two other ruling party MPs – Anjum Sultana Sima from Cumilla-6 and Tahmina Begum from Madaripur-3 – are battling the boat symbol in seats reserved for women.
RISING TIDE OF EAGLES AGAINST BOATS
Former state minister for information Murad Hassan, a three-term Awami League MP from Jamalpur-3 constituency, is running against the boat candidate this time using the eagle symbol, one of the symbols most popular for independent aspirants in the coming election.
Murad's father, Motiur Rahman, had joined the electoral race in the constituency with the boat symbol in 1991 but lost to the late BNP secretary general Abdus Salam Talukder.
Asked about his battle against the symbol affiliated with his party and his father, Murad said, "It is not me, but the voters of Sarishabari Upazila who say the eagle will win the race. We do not make the tide of support for eagles across the country, it is the will of Allah."
Many of the Awami League leaders vying as independent candidates in the election opted for the 'eagle' among the slew of symbols allotted by the EC.
The ruling party nominated Mahbubur Rahman for the Jamalpur-3 seat. Murad is not critical of the AL candidate but vowed to continue the area's development with efforts to make Sarishabari an ideal smart area to get the voters' support.
He said he is hopeful of a free, fair and impartial election, expressing his faith in the people and saying they will prevent the boat candidates from getting undue advantages during the polls.
PARLIAMENT WHIP IS ALSO AGAINST BOATS
Independent candidate Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury is not only a three-term ruling party MP from the Chattogram-12 (Patiya) constituency but also a parliament whip.
The ruling party gave his election ticket to Chattogram's south unit, Awami League President and former Patiya upazila Chairman Motaherul Islam Chowdhury, known as a popular aide to Shamsul.
In response to a query about how the independent leader attempted to secure votes against the boat, Shamsul said, "I am presenting my work to the people."
"Since the Awami League pushed well-known figures to stand as independent candidates, I have nothing against that. I swear to the party that I will be elected with the eagle as a symbol of the party's victory."
JOYA SENGUPTA FIGHTING BOATS WITH SCISSORS
Independent candidate Joya Sengupta is running with the scissor symbol for the Sunamganj-2 constituency against the Awami League's Al Amin Chowdhury.
Joya, the widow of veteran parliamentarian Suranjit Sengupta - an eight-time MP from the Derai-Shalla Upazilas - assumed his parliamentary seat after his death.
In the Jan 7 polls, she is running as an independent candidate after she failed to secure the Awami League's nomination.
Despite her position as an independent candidate, a faction of the Awami League leadership in Derai and Shalla openly backs the 80-year-old Joya.
"I am a member of the Awami League. The party loyalists are with me." Joya said.
"Why are you saying I am standing against the boat? Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also said there is no obstacle to being an independent candidate as a party member."
Joya said she is asking for people's support because the current Awami League candidate is an oppressor and accused of corruption. She is confident that people will vote for the scissors due to her contribution and progress in the area.
"The seat is historically known as a boat stronghold," said her rival Al Amin. "Only boats win here. My late political mentor Suranjit Sengupta's wife Joya Sengupta is standing as an independent as she did not get the party nomination. It's not a challenge for me, but a humiliation. But it is Suranjit Sengupta who proved that only boats win here."
PROMISES OF CONSTANT DEVELOPMENT
Tangail-5 (Sadar) constituency independent candidate Sanowar Hossain is contesting the general election with the eagle symbol against boat candidate Mamun Ar Rashid.
"As a two-term MP, I made sufficient developments in my area. I am appealing for re-election to continue these development efforts. I'm not opposing the boat; I am just pointing out my contribution and relationship with the people."
Another two-term Awami League MP, Salim Uddin Tarafder, joined the race as an independent candidate for the Naogaon-3 constituency against ruling party candidate Sourendra Nath Chakraborty.
"The election will prove my contributions over the last ten years. I believe voters will cast their ballots to have me serve them again with the development efforts undertaken in the area."
Naogaon-4 independent candidate Imaz Uddin Pramanik, former jute and textile minister and current MP, is also focused on his progress in the area to lure voters in the constituency against Awami League candidate Md Nahid Morshed.
PANKAJ NATH 'WEIGHTLESS'
Barishal-4 independent candidate and current MP Pankaj Nath does not have to make any statement against the boat as his ruling party rival Shammi Ahmed was barred from participating in the general election over dual citizenship.
"It's not like I am contesting against the boat because there was a concern over Shammi's dual citizenship among the party loyalists. I bought the nomination due to pressure from them."
The nomination of Cox's Bazar-1 boat candidate Salahuddin Ahmed was scrapped on charges of default loans. However, current MP Zafar Alam decided to run as an independent aspirant as he did not get the ruling party's support.
The local unit of the party backed Kalyan Party chairman Syed Mohammad Ibrahim under the instructions of the central Awami League.
Ibrahim has been associated with the BNP for ten years. Recently, he drew attention by announcing his participation in the election, dropping his demand for a caretaker government during the national polls.
WHO ELSE IS MAKING A CHALLENGE?
Sunamganj-1 MP Moazzem Hossain Ratan is vying as an independent aspirant against AL candidate Ranjit Chandra Sarker.
Gaibandha-4 MP Monowar Hossain Chowdhury stands against AL's Salahuddin Miaji as he did not secure the nomination from the party.
Three-term Awami League MP Ranjit Kumar chose to run independently from the Jashore-4 constituency this time. The ruling party gave the ticket to Enamul Haque Babul.
Satkhira-2 MP Mir Mostaq Ahmed Robi is running in the election against AL candidate Md Asaduzzaman Babu as an independent after failing to secure the party nomination.
Mymensingh-9 MP Anwarul Abedin Khan is contesting as an independent against AL's MA Salam.
Awami League leader Moyez Uddin Sharif Ruel secured the nomination for boat symbol in Habiganj-2 constituency against three-term MP Abdul Majid Khan, who is now running as an independent.