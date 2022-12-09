    বাংলা

    BNP says Dhaka divisional rally to be held at Golapbagh

    A party delegation announced the venue for Saturday's event following a meeting with police officials

    The BNP has announced that its divisional rally in Dhaka will be at Golapbagh.

    Police have assured the party that full security measures will be in place for the event, a BNP delegation said on Friday.

    Security measures in the city have been ramped up ahead of the event, with police setting up checkpoints on key highways.

    The run-up to the event has been marked by a violent clash between BNP supporters and police outside the party headquarters in Naya Paltan, leading to the death of an activist.

    Police have also closed the road leading the party's central office while senior BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas were officially arrested on Friday for 'inciting' attacks on police.

