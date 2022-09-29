Indictment hearing in Niko graft case against BNP chief Khaleda deferred again

A Dhaka court has deferred the indictment hearing in the Niko graft case against BNP chief Khaleda Zia and eight others again.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman adjourned the case until Nov 9 after Khaleda’s lawyers requested more time.

Asked how many deferrals had been sought in the case so far, Masud Ahmed Talukder of Khaleda’s team said the request had been made many times, but he could not specify an exact number.

According to case documents and court officials, the defence has requested 46 deferrals in the case. The latest deferral came as senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali was sick and unavailable to represent Khaleda at the hearing.