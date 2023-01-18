Jailed Kurdish leader says Erdogan seeking pre-election 'chaos' but will fail

"Even if Erdogan puts pressure on voters, even if he tries to use tricks, he cannot avoid defeat," Demirtas said. "A large majority of people have lost their trust and belief in Erdogan, and it is impossible for him to regain it."

'WE ARE THE PEOPLE'

Ahead of the elections, Demirtas' Twitter account has issued daily political messages to its more than 2 million followers. A song he wrote was played at an HDP-led rally in Istanbul on Sunday, where thousands chanted his name and waved red, yellow and green party flags.

"We are not just an institution and a building. We are the people. You can't shut down the people," said participant Ferhat Encu, an ex-HDP lawmaker who was jailed with Demirtas in 2016.

Saruhan Oluc, one of the top HDP figures at the rally, said the party was braced for a possible ban but would not leave its voters without alternatives. He did not elaborate.

The HDP applied last week to postpone the court process until after the elections to safeguard democratic principles.

Demirtas said he thought the court would not close the HDP as it would not want to intervene in politics.

The HDP, allied with smaller leftist parties which joined Sunday's rally, has an uneasy relationship with the more Turkish nationalist elements of Turkey's main six-party opposition.

The party currently plans to propose its own presidential candidate, but Demirtas did not rule out backing a joint opposition candidate against Erdogan.

Asked about his own future if released from prison, Demirtas said he did not wish to return to frontline party politics: "I closed the page of active representative politics for myself a long time ago. I just keep fighting."