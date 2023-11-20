BNP announces 48-hour transport blockade from Wednesday

As time passed on Sunday, the first day of a 48-hour hartal called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, more vehicles took to the streets in Dhaka. The road was largely clear due to the limited presence of ...
The BNP has announced fresh plans to enforce another 48-hour transport blockade starting on Wednesday to continue its protests against the announcement of a general election schedule they describe as ‘one-sided’.
The protest programme will continue their demand for the resignation of the current government and the institution of an election-time caretaker government to oversee the polls, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi via a virtual briefing on Monday.
The party will enforce a transport blockade from 6 am on Wednesday to 6 am on Friday.
