    BNP announces 48-hour transport blockade from Wednesday

    The party is expanding its protest against the schedule for the general election

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Nov 2023, 10:48 AM
    Updated : 20 Nov 2023, 10:48 AM

    The BNP has announced fresh plans to enforce another 48-hour transport blockade starting on Wednesday to continue its protests against the announcement of a general election schedule they describe as ‘one-sided’.

    The protest programme will continue their demand for the resignation of the current government and the institution of an election-time caretaker government to oversee the polls, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi via a virtual briefing on Monday.

    The party will enforce a transport blockade from 6 am on Wednesday to 6 am on Friday.

    More to follow

