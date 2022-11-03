Justice Shamsuddin Choudhury’s car ‘attacked’ near Naya Paltan

"When he (Justice Shamsuddin) was passing through the Paltan area, people in the BNP rally raised abusive slogans naming him and he was physically assaulted. BNP miscreants vandalised his car and physically assaulted the driver as well."

The organisation’s President Shahriar Kabir and General Secretary Kazi Mukul demanded the arrest and trial of the attackers.

No comment was available from the BNP.

Justice Shamsuddin, who delivered verdicts in many important cases, retired in 2016 after serving as a judge in the country's highest court. He is now an active member of the Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee.

