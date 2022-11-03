Justice Shamsuddin Choudhury’s car ‘attacked’ near Naya Paltan

Former Supreme Court judge Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury’s car has allegedly been attacked near Dhaka’s Naya Paltan.
He was attacked from a rally of the BNP at Fakirapool on Wednesday afternoon, his bodyguard told police.
Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, the platform of activists who demand trials of war crimes, also blamed the BNP in a statement condemning the attack.
"When he (Justice Shamsuddin) was passing through the Paltan area, people in the BNP rally raised abusive slogans naming him and he was physically assaulted. BNP miscreants vandalised his car and physically assaulted the driver as well."
The organisation’s President Shahriar Kabir and General Secretary Kazi Mukul demanded the arrest and trial of the attackers.
No comment was available from the BNP.
Justice Shamsuddin, who delivered verdicts in many important cases, retired in 2016 after serving as a judge in the country's highest court. He is now an active member of the Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee.
Hayatul Islam, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Justice Shamsuddin’s bodyguard verbally informed the Paltan Police Station chief about the attack as the former judge went to attend a programme. “We’ll take action on the complaint when he returns from there.”
The car was attacked around 4:00pm to 4:30pm, said Md Rafiq, the bodyguard.
